Lahore [Pakistan], November 28 (ANI): The sister of PTI Founder and former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, Noreen Niazi, warned that supporters preparing to gather outside the Islamabad High Court were exposing themselves to the same risks seen during past crackdowns, recalling that earlier demonstrations, including the May 9, 2023, unrest, had resulted in deaths.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, she said, "The last time a huge protest happened, countless people were shot. Their dead bodies were hidden."

Referring specifically to the events of May 9, 2023, she added that she had personally witnessed security forces targeting civilians. "On 9 May, even I was present there, when these people targeted the public using snipers. They shot children in the head."

Despite revisiting these accounts of violence, she noted that supporters continued to step out in solidarity with Imran Khan. "Yet his supporters are getting down on the streets even today," she said, linking this persistence to what she described as the former prime minister's resolve despite being in custody.

According to her, he was under intense pressure. "Imran Khan is being tortured so that he would say, 'Spare me, I am leaving the nation', as Nawaz Sharif or Zardari did before him."

Niazi drew a distinction between her brother and other political figures, stressing what she said was his deeper purpose. "But these people don't know that those were politicians, but Imran Khan is a leader. He is not a regular politician. He wants to transform this country," she said.

She added that his political stature extended beyond public office. "These people think that Imran Khan wants to be the Prime Minister. But Allah has afforded him a respect in Pakistan that far exceeds that of a Prime Minister."

She said he had remained steadfast despite prolonged detention. "He says that he will never make a deal even if he is kept in jail all his life," she said.

Niazi added that even though supporters were willing to mobilise on his call, he had advised them against it due to the dangers involved. "His supporters have asked him to make a call so they can take to the streets. But Imran Khan has told them not to because these people have killed protestors earlier as well, and will shoot bullets this time too."

Amid these statements, rising speculation in foreign and social media about Imran Khan's health created further unease, but authorities and PTI figures, according to Dawn, dismissed such claims, insisting that the jailed leader was stable and receiving regular medical care.

This uncertainty deepened as PTI activists staged a sit-in outside Adiala jail after Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi was once again denied a meeting with Imran Khan, marking the eighth refusal since he assumed office. His sisters and lawyers were also prevented from meeting him, fuelling unverified reports about his condition and prompting speculation about a potential transfer to another facility.

These rumours intensified after being picked up by international outlets, including a Japanese newspaper, while "Where is Imran Khan?" trended widely on X.

In a statement released by the PTI, Imran's son Kasim urged international bodies to "demand proof of life, enforce court-ordered access, end this inhumane isolation".

Responding to the speculation, Rana Sanaullah, advising the prime minister on political affairs, told ARY News that Imran was well and under the supervision of a medical team responsible for his "medicine, diet, facilities [and] exercises". He said the PTI founder remained in Adiala jail with all facilities appropriate to his standing.

In Dawn's reporting, PTI's Ali Zafar also dismissed the alarming claims as baseless but stressed that a meeting was urgently needed so the party could verify his condition firsthand.

Another PTI representative quoted by Dawn said attempts had been made through "news from Afghanistan" to sow confusion, but insisted these claims had been disproved. He added that "the government cannot harm Imran Khan."

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry told Geo News that prison authorities had already shared the necessary details regarding Imran's health.

Inside Parliament, PTI lawmakers intensified their push. During Senate proceedings, Faisal Javed alleged that Imran Khan was being kept in solitary confinement and criticised the continued denial of access to his family, lawyers and doctors, saying, "This is against basic human rights, court orders, the jail manual and prison rules."

Chaudhry countered by asserting that Imran was a VIP inmate with access to exercise equipment and a personal cook, and that all visits were governed by prison regulations.

Outside Adiala jail, the sit-in led by KP Chief Minister Afridi continued, drawing support from PkMAP leader Mehmood Khan Achakzai, who visited the protest to express solidarity. He said more sit-ins would follow across the country and called it "unfortunate that the CM of a province is sitting outside the jail," noting that lawmakers were also being denied access.

Afridi, who recently took charge of the KP government, had travelled to Rawalpindi to meet Imran Khan but was stopped by police at the 'factory naaka'. He then requested written justification for the refusal, but the request was turned down.

Speaking to reporters later, he said he wanted to meet Imran to obtain "actual information" and share it with the public, adding that he had exhausted all legal and political avenues in attempting to secure access. (ANI)

