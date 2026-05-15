"Countries acknowledge Iran is the winner of the war," says Iran FM Araghchi on sidelines of BRICS meet

New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI): Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi on Friday claimed that Iran had emerged as the real winner in the ongoing conflict with the United State. Araghchi said that Iran must now be seen as a force in the region that can counter superpowers.

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Speaking to Iran's Tasnim News on the sidelines of the BRICS foreign ministers meet, Araghchi said Iran has been able to 'frustrate its enemies'.

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"The point that I think is very remarkable and we should pay attention to is that all countries now acknowledge that the Islamic Republic of

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Iran has been the winner of this war and has been able to frustrate enemies in achieving their goals. And it has been able to impose its will. And from now on, Iran must be looked at with a different eye. The Islamic Republic has been able to establish itself in the region as a power and an actor that has the ability to counter the greatest powers. And this can be clearly seen in the speech of all delegations, everyone I met, everyone who spoke at the BRICS meeting. For the future of the region and peace and stability in the region, one must have a new thought

and consider the facts that became clear after this war. In fact, this war has become a turning point in our region, it has greatly enhanced the position of the Islamic Republic of Iran. And now is the time when the Islamic Republic of Iran should establish itself and manifest its role in the region more than in the past," he said.

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In a sharp attack on the UAE's position Aragchi claimed that the Emirates had stood alongside America and Israel in the war and now can't play the victim.

"The Emirati delegation had no problem except for the issue of the war and the responses that Iran gave to America on the soil of that country. Well, it's a matter of regret and I was forced to explain completely there for the meeting and for all the BRICS member countries that we, it's true that we don't say, but after all, there's a limit. The Emirates stood alongside America and Israel in this war. They can't come and play the victim and say that our soil has been attacked. Accurate information exists and there are confessions from American officials and completely clear documents that in this aggression, the Emirates allowed the American base to operate against Iran, put its space and its soil at their disposal, gave its other bases, provided services to American forces. And the Islamic Republic of Iran, however, still only attacked American targets on Emirati soil. I explained this and I said that we didn't want to enter these issues for the sake of preserving the unity and cohesion of BRICS, but because the representative of the Emirates raised these issues, we are forced to retell the facts for the international community," he said.

"We and the Emirates are neighbors, we have lived together in the past, in the future we must also live together, and this requires them to change their view and see security in cooperation with each other, not in forces from outside the region," he added.

Earlier the Iranian Foreign Minister, met Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with the discussion centring around the situation in West Asia and its global implications. (ANI)

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