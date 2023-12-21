‘Countries around us have reached moon, but we have…’: Nawaz Sharif praises India in effort to exhort party cadre

ANI

Islamabad, December 21

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has once again lauded India and said that the countries around have reached the moon but Pakistan has still ‘not risen’ from the earth.

The former Pakistan PM was addressing PML-N cadre in Islamabad.

Pointing out the dire economic situation of the country, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo asserted that Pakistan is responsible for its own downfall.

“Our neighbours have reached the moon but we haven't even risen from the ground so far. It can't keep going on like this,” Sharif said.

“We have been responsible for our own downfall, otherwise this nation would have reached a different place,” he added.

Nawaz Sharif, who is running for Prime Minister a fourth time, remarked in his address, “In 2013, we were facing severe load shedding of electricity, we came and ended it, ended terrorism from all over the country, restored the peace of Karachi, highways were built, CPEC came, and a new era of development and prosperity began.”

Sharif asked, who to blame now for the present crises in Pakistan, “We shot ourselves in our foot”.

The PML-N supremo said inflation was low during his government in 2014 and a roti was available for Pakistani rupee PKR 2 in Aabpara, Islamabad, which now has reached PKR 30.

He claimed ‘fake cases’ were registered against him, Maryam and other PML-N leaders.

While speaking at PML-N's parliamentary board meeting in Lahore, Nawaz asserted that he has no interest in seeking revenge but highlighted the need for those responsible for his ouster to be held accountable.

