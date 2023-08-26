Court erred in Imran’s case: High Court

Islamabad, August 25

The Islamabad High Court (HC) on Friday observed that the trial court, which convicted Imran Khan in the Toshakahna corruption case, “did wrong” as it adjourned until Monday the hearing on jailed former prime minister’s appeal against his conviction and sentence.

On August 5, a sessions court in Islamabad convicted Khan, 70, in the case filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and sentenced him to three years in prison. The verdict meant he was disqualified from contesting general elections for five years. Two-member IHC bench comprising Chief Justice (CJ) Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the plea seeking suspension of Khan’s conviction by the trial court’s Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Humayun Dilawar.

During the hearing, Advocate Amjad Pervaiz, the ECP’s lawyer, was expected to conclude his arguments. However, he failed to appear due to being “extremely unwell” — as stated by a member of his team.

His assistant advocate asked the bench for an adjournment saying: “For the last eight months, we never sought adjournment.” He said that doctors had suggested Parvaiz bed rest. At this, Chief Justice Farooq said: “The request for suspension of sentence is now at a critical stage.”

He added that arguments would have been completed in fifteen to twenty minutes. He further said: “We can also do what the trial court did, but we will not.”

“Two wrongs don’t make a right. We will not do what the trial court did.” — PTI

In bad health: Spouse

Imran’s wife Bushra Bibi urges the Supreme Court to take serious notice of her husband’s ‘deteriorating’ health, saying it posed a danger to his life.

Nawaz may return in Oct

Former PM Nawaz Sharif is likely to return to Pakistan from London on October 15, a media report mentioned on Friday.

#Imran Khan