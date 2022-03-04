Covid: Australia fully open to vaccinated visitors

Perth, March 3
Australia was fully open to vaccinated travellers after Western Australia on Thursday became the last state to lift border restrictions.
Western Australia, which covers one third of the nation's land area, closed its borders to most international and interstate travellers in 2020 to slow the spread of Covid. But the state lifted restrictions on Thursday four months after Sydney began its staged reopening of quarantine-free travel and more than week after all vaccinated tourists became eligible for visas. Twenty-two domestic and five international flights arrived at the Perth on Thursday. — AP
