Covid caused 'decline' in life expectancy

PTI

London, October 18

Covid-19 has caused a prolonged decline in life expectancy levels, leading to global mortality changes unprecedented in the last 70 years, according to a study. The researchers from the University of Oxford, UK, and Max Planck Institute, Germany, for Demographic Research in Germany used data from 29 countries in Europe, as well as Chile and the US.

The study, published on Monday in the journal Nature Human Behaviour, found that life expectancy in 2021 remained lower than expected across all 29 countries, had pre-pandemic trends continued.

