Covid: Daily cases in S Korea exceed 3L amid surge

South Korea's daily Covid cases surpassed 3 lakh for the first time on Wednesday while voters went to the polls to pick a new president amid the fast spread of the Omicron wave.

The country reported a record high of 3,42,446 new Covid-19 infections, raising the total caseload to 5,212,118, a news agency reported, citing the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency. The tally jumped from the 2,02,721 cases reported on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday cautioned that it would be a “grave mistake” to think the crisis was over and voiced concern that nearly three billion people were still waiting for their first shot of Covid vaccine. “Two years ago, the lives of people were upended by a virus. Covid spread quickly and relentlessly into every corner of the world, shutting down economies, choking off transportation networks and supply chains, closing schools and separating people from their loved ones," Guterres said in his message on two years of the pandemic. — Agencies