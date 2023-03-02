Covid most likely originated from China: FBI chief

Washington, March 1
FBI Director Christopher Wray has said that the bureau believes that Covid-19 pandemic was most likely caused by a potential lab incident at a Chinese government-controlled facility in Wuhan.
It is the first public confirmation of the FBI's classified judgement of how the pandemic virus emerged from the central Chinese city of Wuhan.
