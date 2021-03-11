Covid patients at risk of anxiety: Study

PTI

London, August 18

Covid-19 patients have an increased risk of developing some neurological and psychiatric conditions, including psychosis, dementia, brain fog and seizures, for two years after the infection compared to other respiratory diseases, suggests a study published in The Lancet

Psychiatry journal.

The researchers from the University of Oxford, UK, noted that there was also an increased risk of anxiety and depression in adults, but it subsided within two months. Children were more likely to be diagnosed with conditions like seizures and psychotic disorders.