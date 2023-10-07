Covid wave in Singapore

PTI

Singapore, October 6

Singapore is experiencing another Covid wave, with more people expected to fall sick and be hospitalised in the coming weeks, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung warned on Friday.

Ong said the estimated daily cases had risen from about 1,000 three weeks ago to 2,000 over the past two weeks. However, the government will treat this as an “endemic disease”, he said. The spate is driven by mostly EG.5 and HK.3 variants.