CPC to grant more powers to Xi Jinping

Beijing, September 11

China’s ruling Communist Party is set to amend its constitution at the next month’s key once-in-a-five-year Congress to grant more powers to President Xi Jinping besides endorsing a record third term for him to lead the country for another five years or beyond.

Decision taken at Politburo meeting Under the firm leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, efforts should be made to unite the whole party and all Chinese people and lead them in building on past achievements.

Xi’s position is to be further elevated after the ruling Communist Party announced this week that it would amend its constitution at the upcoming national party Congress, according to analysts.

During the meeting of the 25-member Politburo, the executive policy making committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), which met last Friday, it was decided that the 20th CPC National Congress was a convention of great significance to be held at a crucial moment.

“The party constitution is the general charter of the CPC. Making amendments to the party constitution by the CPC at its 20th National Congress in line with new circumstances and missions will help the whole party to study, abide by, implement and safeguard the dignity of this fundamental document,” an official press release issued after the politburo meeting said.

The change of constitution of the CPC set off speculation that Xi, who is the General Secretary of the party and head of the military besides the Presidency, will be bestowed with more power, including the possible elevation conferring the title of the chairman of the party, a position so far held only by Mao in the century-old party.

At the last party congress in 2017, the party charter was amended to include the "Xi Jinping thought on socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era". — PTI

Major policy change