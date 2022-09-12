CPC to grant more powers to Xi Jinping

Beijing, September 11
China’s ruling Communist Party is set to amend its constitution at the next month’s key once-in-a-five-year Congress to grant more powers to President Xi Jinping besides endorsing a record third term for him to lead the country for another five years or beyond.
Decision taken at Politburo meeting
Under the firm leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, efforts should be made to unite the whole party and all Chinese people and lead them in building on past achievements.
Xi’s position is to be further elevated after the ruling Communist Party announced this week that it would amend its constitution at the upcoming national party Congress, according to analysts.
During the meeting of the 25-member Politburo, the executive policy making committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), which met last Friday, it was decided that the 20th CPC National Congress was a convention of great significance to be held at a crucial moment.
“The party constitution is the general charter of the CPC. Making amendments to the party constitution by the CPC at its 20th National Congress in line with new circumstances and missions will help the whole party to study, abide by, implement and safeguard the dignity of this fundamental document,” an official press release issued after the politburo meeting said.
The change of constitution of the CPC set off speculation that Xi, who is the General Secretary of the party and head of the military besides the Presidency, will be bestowed with more power, including the possible elevation conferring the title of the chairman of the party, a position so far held only by Mao in the century-old party.
At the last party congress in 2017, the party charter was amended to include the "Xi Jinping thought on socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era". — PTI
Major policy change
- His continuation is regarded as a major policy change in the leadership structure as all Xi’s predecessors, except founder Mao, retired after two five-year terms
- Xi (69) who has been conferred the “core leader” status, a title enjoyed by Mao, is completing his second five-year term this year
- Except for Xi, the Congress will usher in scores of new officials at the centre, including a new Premier, as the incumbent Li Keqiang, the number two leader of the CPC, said he would retire
- CPC has amended its constitution at each party congress since being founded in 1921, reflecting the changes in its direction
- Since the 1990s, changes to the party constitution mostly focused on adding the new leadership’s political philosophies to an ever-increasing list of party’s charting political doctrines, underscoring their historical status
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
CBI to probe Delhi Govt bus deal, L-G VK Saxena gives nod
Triggers fresh BJP-AAP war of words
SFIO arrests kingpin of Chinese shell firms
Involved in serious financial crimes | He was attempting to...
Won't mislead, restoring Art 370 uphill task: Ghulam Nabi Azad
'Congress drifting into abyss by losing elections after elec...