CPJ demands probe into journalist Abdul Latif Baloch's killing amid allegations against Pakistani security forces

CPJ demands probe into journalist Abdul Latif Baloch's killing amid allegations against Pakistani security forces

ANI
Updated At : 04:32 PM May 29, 2025 IST
Balochistan [Pakistan], May 29 (ANI): The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), an international organisation championing press freedom, has urged Pakistani officials to promptly and openly investigate the murder of journalist Abdul Latif Baloch and ensure that those accountable are brought to justice, as reported by The Balochistan Post (TBP).

As per CPJ, masked gunmen entered Abdul Latif's residence in the Mashkay region of Awaran district on the morning of May 24 and fired multiple shots at him. Local authorities have stated that an inquiry is in progress, although the motive for the murder is still unknown, as noted by TBP.

Baloch political and civic organisations claimed that Abdul Latif Baloch was killed by Pakistani security personnel. Witnesses have reported that the shooting occurred in front of his family members.

Latif was recognised for covering sensitive topics regarding the ongoing independence movement in Balochistan. Beh Lih Yi, Director of CPJ's Asia Program, mentioned that Pakistani authorities need to clarify the motive behind Abdul Latif's assassination and investigate any potential links to his journalistic activities, as reported by TBP.

Journalists in Pakistan, especially those operating in conflict zones like Balochistan, are increasingly facing threats and violence from both state and non-state entities. CPJ stressed the importance of the government guaranteeing the safety and freedom of journalists across the nation.

The organisation additionally disclosed that Moazzam Jah Ansari, the Inspector General of Balochistan Police, did not respond to their questions regarding the investigation into the journalist's murder. CPJ emphasised that Pakistan continues to be a perilous environment for journalists, particularly for those who critically report on militancy, the military, corruption, and organised crime.

Since 1992, at least 75 journalists and media workers have lost their lives in Pakistan due to their professional activities, according to CPJ. Pakistan is ranked 12th on CPJ's 2024 Global Impunity Index, which tracks countries where murderers of journalists remain unpunished. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

