Crews rescue 30 persons trapped upside down high on Oregon amusement park ride

Portland, June 15
Emergency crews in Oregon rescued 30 persons Friday after they were stuck for close to half an hour dangling upside down high on a ride at a century-old amusement park.
Portland Fire and Rescue said on X that firefighters worked with engineers at Oaks Park to manually lower the ride, but crews had been preparing to conduct a high-angle ropes rescue if necessary. All riders were being evacuated and medically evaluated, and there were no reports of injuries.
Video shot by a passenger on a neighbouring Ferris wheel shows people sitting upside down on the AtmosFEAR ride as it sits suspended in midair. The ride operates like a pendulum, eventually swinging the riders completely upside down.
Oaks Park first opened in 1905. Its website says it offers a “uniquely Portland blend of modern thrills and turn-of-the-century charm on a midway that has delighted generations of Northwesterners.”
