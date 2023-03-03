Crisis deepens, Pak ups key rate to 20%

Karachi, March 2

Pakistan’s central bank raised its key interest rate by 300 basis points on Thursday, exceeding investor expectations, as the cash-strapped country attempts to encourage the International Monetary Fund to release critical funding.

The key rate of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) now stands at 20%, its highest level since October 1996. Investors had reportedly expected a rate hike of 200 bps.

The SBP had brought forward its policy meeting from an original date of March 16, with local media saying the rate hike was a key requirement.

In its last policy meeting in January the bank raised the rate by 100 bps to 17%. It has now raised rates by a total of 1025 bps since January 2022.

“The MPC noted that the recent fiscal adjustments and exchange rate depreciation have led to a significant deterioration in the near term inflation outlook and a further upward drift in inflation expectations,” the SBP said.

The SBP sees inflation rising further before it begins to fall. The central bank states that the average inflation for the year is now expected in the range of 27 - 29% against the November 2022 projection of 21 – 23%. — Reuters