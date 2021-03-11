Critical to resolve South Asia disputes: Pakistan FM in China

PTI

Beijing, May 22

Pakistan’s newly-appointed Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Sunday in Guangzhou city and emphasised that “it is critical to resolve all outstanding disputes” in South Asia in view of the challenges faced by the people due to the pandemic, soaring commodity prices, climate change and poverty.

This is Bilawal’s maiden visit to China after he took over as Foreign Minister following the fall of the Imran Khan-led government last month. While reaffirming their strong support for each other’s “core interests”, both sides reiterated that a peaceful and prosperous South Asia was in the common interest of all parties, said a joint statement.

“Given the ongoing challenges, it is critical to resolve all outstanding disputes to promote regional cooperation and advance the goals of lasting peace, stability and shared prosperity,” Pakistan state-run APP news agency quoted the joint statement as saying.

While it said Bilawal has “briefed the Chinese side about the latest developments in J&K”, the reference to all “outstanding disputes” raised speculation whether it also alluded to border dispute between India and China.

