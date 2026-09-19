"Critically important": Zelenskyy thanks Trump for Russia sanctions bill with nod to Lindsey Graham

Kyiv [Ukraine], September 19 (ANI): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to US President Donald Trump for enacting a sweeping sanctions package directed at Russia alongside extended economic measures against Iran, emphasising that the new statute must be executed “fully and swiftly” to intensify pressure on Moscow.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy additionally acknowledged the legacy of the late US Senator Lindsey Graham, after whom the bill was titled, while remembering his frequent appeals for harsher penalties against Russia during diplomatic trips to Ukraine.

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“When Lindsey Graham was here in Ukraine, he would always talk about how important it was not to ease pressure on Russia, to strengthen sanctions and seek a path to peace,” Zelenskyy wrote.

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When Lindsey Graham was here in Ukraine, he would always talk about how important it was not to ease pressure on Russia, to strengthen sanctions and seek a path to peace. In particular, in those capitals that choose to buy Russian oil, provide financial services to Russia, and allow Russian companies linked to Putin and the war to engage in normal business relations in other countries. Senator Graham never doubted for a second that America has enough strength to stand up to dictators and achieve results if it acts THE RIGHT WAY. I thank President Trump @POTUS for signing this critically important legislation. I thank all the senators and members of the House of Representatives who supported it. The best way to honor Lindsey’s memory will be to implement the provisions of this law fully and swiftly. And the best reward for everyone helping us put pressure on Russia to end its war will be peace. Peace – and an end to all the problems and challenges this war has brought. Peace comes through strength. Calm comes through security. And the best guarantee of security is resolve. I thank everyone who resolutely defends life! I thank everyone who stands with Ukraine! America, thank you! — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 18, 2026

Furthermore, the Ukrainian leader drew attention to nations persisting in purchasing Russian petroleum, offering financial assistance to Moscow, or enabling Russian entities connected to President Vladimir Putin and the conflict in Ukraine to conduct standard commercial operations internationally.

Zelenskyy noted that Lindsey Graham maintained that the US possessed adequate capability to challenge authoritarian leaders and secure outcomes “if it acts THE RIGHT WAY.”

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“I thank President Trump for signing this critically important legislation,” Zelenskyy wrote, while extending appreciation to senators and House representatives who backed the initiative.

He added, “The best way to honour Lindsey’s memory will be to implement the provisions of this law fully and swiftly.”

President Trump endorsed the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 subsequent to its approval across both legislative houses in Congress.

The administration noted that the statute broadens formal sanctions, import duties, and trade restrictions concerning Russia while prolonging current economic penalties on Iran.

The regulatory framework focuses on Russia's petroleum and military sectors, Russian administrators and banking institutions, alongside its designated “shadow fleet” of maritime vessels deployed to bypass limitations on Russian crude shipments.

A primary clause grants the US President power to levy duties reaching 100 per cent against primary importers of Russian oil and gas.

The House endorsed the measure with a 262-159 vote earlier in the week, following its passage through the US Senate during August.

The statute was designated in honour of Lindsey Graham, the Republican senator representing South Carolina who passed away in July and served as a vocal advocate for stricter sanctions targeting Russia. (ANI)

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