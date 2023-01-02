Croatia now fully integrated EU member

Zagreb: At the stroke of midnight on Saturday, Croatia switched to the shared European currency, the euro, and removed dozens of border checkpoints to join the world’s largest passport-free travel area. Croats will now be among almost 420 million people who are free to roam its 27 member countries without passports for work or leisure. AP
Colombia declares ceasefire with 5 illegal groups
Bogota: Colombian President Gustavo Petro announced late on Saturday a January ceasefire with five illegal armed groups to support peace talks. Petro has pledged to end the nation’s internal conflict, which has run for almost six decades and left at least 450,000 dead between 1985 and 2018. reuters
Pfizer, others to raise prices of 350 drugs in US
Washington: Drugmakers including Pfizer Inc, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Bristol Myers Squibb, AstraZeneca PLC and Sanofi SA plan to raise prices in the United States on more than 350 unique drugs in early January, according to data analysed by healthcare research firm 3 Axis Advisors. Reuters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh for info on terrorists
Six civilians, including two children, were killed in the tw...
Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault
Report suggests that cause of death was shock and haemorrhag...
'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night
Delhi Police record statement of victim’s friend who fled af...
Athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before SIT
Was offered Rs 1 crore to strike a compromise, alleges victi...
No greater restrictions can be imposed on free speech of public functionaries, rules Supreme Court
A Constitution Bench led by Justice S Abdul Nazeer says the ...