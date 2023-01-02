Croatia now fully integrated EU member

Zagreb: At the stroke of midnight on Saturday, Croatia switched to the shared European currency, the euro, and removed dozens of border checkpoints to join the world’s largest passport-free travel area. Croats will now be among almost 420 million people who are free to roam its 27 member countries without passports for work or leisure. AP

Colombia declares ceasefire with 5 illegal groups

Bogota: Colombian President Gustavo Petro announced late on Saturday a January ceasefire with five illegal armed groups to support peace talks. Petro has pledged to end the nation’s internal conflict, which has run for almost six decades and left at least 450,000 dead between 1985 and 2018. reuters

Pfizer, others to raise prices of 350 drugs in US

Washington: Drugmakers including Pfizer Inc, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Bristol Myers Squibb, AstraZeneca PLC and Sanofi SA plan to raise prices in the United States on more than 350 unique drugs in early January, according to data analysed by healthcare research firm 3 Axis Advisors. Reuters