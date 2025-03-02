Croatian FM Meets Israeli FM in Jerusalem Visit

Jerusalem [Israel], March 2 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar met in Jerusalem with Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic Radman.

During their meeting, the two focused on strengthening relations between the countries. Minister Saar reviewed with his Croatian counterpart the latest developments regarding the negotiations for the release of our hostages and the Gaza Strip.

Saar thanked his Croatian counterpart for his support for Israel in its difficult time after October 7, which was also expressed in a solidarity visit to Israel.

Advertisement

"Croatia firmly supports Israel's right to security and self-defense, within the international law principles," said Radman, adding that the Croatian government condemned the terrorist attacks of October 7, "showing solidarity with Israeli citizens. Ever since we have been stressing the urgent need for the release of all hostages, while being committed to stability and peace."

"At the same time," he also said, "we stress the urgent need for the release of all hostages and for advancing the process towards a lasting ceasefire in Gaza." (ANI/TPS)

Advertisement

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)