Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi congratulates UAE President, VPs, Rulers of Emirates on occasion of Holy Month of Ramadan

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi congratulates UAE President, VPs, Rulers of Emirates on occasion of Holy Month of Ramadan

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed has also extended Ramadan greetings to Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers, the UAE people, and Arab and Muslim nations, praying for God's blessings upon the UAE, its leadership, its people, and Arab and Muslim nations, with continued progress and prosperity.
ANI
Updated At : 11:31 PM Feb 28, 2025 IST
Abu Dhabi [UAE], February 28 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has congratulated Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, Vice Presidents, and the Supreme Council Members, Their Highnesses Rulers of the Emirates, on the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan, praying for God to bless Their Highnesses with good health on this auspicious occasion.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed has also extended Ramadan greetings to Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers, the UAE people, and Arab and Muslim nations, praying for God's blessings upon the UAE, its leadership, its people, and Arab and Muslim nations, with continued progress and prosperity. (ANI/WAM)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

