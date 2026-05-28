Crown Prince of Dubai Hamdan bin Mohammed performs Eid Al-Adha prayer at Zabeel Grand Mosque

Dubai [UAE], May 28 (ANI): Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense, and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, today performed Eid al-Adha prayer at Zabeel Grand Mosque in Dubai.

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Attending the prayer alongside Sheikh Hamdan were a number of Sheikhs, dignitaries, senior officials, citizens and residents.

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UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan exchanged Eid Al Adha greetings and best wishes during a phone call with Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait.

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The two leaders wished continued health and happiness for all and prayed that the occasion would bring continued prosperity and blessings to the two countries and their peoples, as well as security and prosperity to nations around the world.

The call also touched on the strong fraternal ties between the UAE and Kuwait and the shared commitment to further strengthening relations in ways that serve the interests of their two peoples. (ANI/WAM)

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