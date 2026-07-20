"Crucial for progress, prosperity, and well-Being": President Droupadi Murmu hails expanding India-Moldova ties in historic visit

Chisinau [Moldova], July 20 (ANI): Making the first-ever State visit by an Indian head of State to the Republic of Moldova, President Droupadi Murmu held extensive delegation-level talks with Moldovan President Maia Sandu on Monday, concluding with an agreement to aggressively expand bilateral cooperation across emerging technologies, agriculture, and clean energy.

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The historic meeting at the Presidential Palace in Chisinau featured a grand ceremonial welcome and guard of honour. It was followed by a joint press statement outlining a highly modernised roadmap for trade, diplomatic education, and global infrastructure alliances.

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Addressing a joint press statement at the Presidential Palace in Chisinau, Murmu said, " We reviewed the progress made in recent years and agreed to deepen our cooperation in various sectors, which is crucial for the progress, prosperity, and well-being of our people."

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Thanking President Sandu for the welcome extended to the Indian delegation, Murmu said, "I am delighted to undertake this state visit to the Republic of Moldova at the invitation of President Sandu. This is the first state visit to Moldova in our bilateral relations, reflecting a historic milestone and the growing friendship and mutual trust between our two countries."

She said India and Moldova have shared warm and friendly relations for over three decades and that the partnership has continued to grow "in accordance with our shared commitment to peace, development, and international cooperation."

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Calling economic cooperation "a key pillar of our partnership, " Murmu said, " We will promote trade and investment, strengthen supply chains, improve connectivity, and encourage closer cooperation between our business communities." She added that the India-Moldova Business Forum organised during the visit "will provide new energy to our trade and investment relations."

The President said the two sides agreed to strengthen cooperation in " agriculture, logistics and infrastructure, health, pharmaceuticals, renewable energy, digital public infrastructure, artificial intelligence, and innovation."

On education and capacity building, Mumru said, "We are pleased to double the number of ITEC training slots for Moldovan professionals, including special courses in AI and other emerging technologies." She also invited Moldovan diplomats to participate in special AI and cyber diplomacy courses at India's Foreign Service Institute.

Referring to clean energy cooperation, Murmu said cooperation under the International Solar Alliance would continue and added, "I would like Moldova to also take the initiative to join the Global Biofuels Alliance (GBA) as well as the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI)."

The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and global developments and reaffirmed their shared commitment to peace, dialogue and respect for international law.

"We agreed to work together to address common global challenges and contribute to building a peaceful, stable, and prosperous world order," Murmu said.

Reiterating India's position on global conflicts, the President said, "India has always supported dialogue and diplomacy for the speedy resolution of disputes and tensions. We have always stood for peace."

Murmu said she looked forward to meeting the Indian community in Moldova and invited President Sandu to visit India at a mutually convenient time.

Expressing confidence in the future of bilateral ties, she said, "I am confident that we will continue to build a strong, future-oriented, and mutually beneficial partnership between India and Moldova."

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu was received by President Maia Sandu of Moldova at the Presidential Palace in Chisinau and accorded a ceremonial welcome and guard of honour. (ANI)

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