Cuba hit by second nationwide blackout in under a week amid deepening energy crisis

Havana [Cuba], March 22 (ANI): Cuba plunged into darkness for the second time in less than a week as its national power grid collapsed again, leaving more than 10 million people without electricity across the island, reported CNN.

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The blackout on March 21, marks the third nationwide blackout this month and the latest in a string of catastrophic failures of the island's ageing electrical infrastructure.

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According to a statement from Cuba's Ministry of Energy and Mines, "a total disconnection of the National Electric System has occurred. Protocols for restoration are already beginning to be implemented." The ministry's announcement was shared on X, the social media platform.

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The rolling collapse comes amid a severe energy crisis that has gripped Cuba for more than two years, underpinned by chronic fuel shortages, inadequate maintenance of aging power plants and external pressure on the island's oil supply. The situation has been exacerbated by tighter United States sanctions, including a targeted oil blockade that has cut off many traditional fuel shipments; a development Cuban officials blame for the repeated outages, as per a report by CNN.

It was only earlier this month that a similar nationwide blackout hit the island, in addition to a series of more localised outages. These failures have repeatedly overwhelmed the country's generation capacity, which has struggled to meet even a fraction of peak demand. In a separate outage earlier this month, the shutdown of the Nuevitas thermoelectric plant in Camaguey province triggered a cascading failure of the national grid, highlighting how vulnerable Cuba's electricity system remains.

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President Miguel Diaz-Canel has acknowledged the severity of the situation, noting that Cuba has not received significant oil deliveries in months and that fuel production currently meets only a portion of domestic requirements. Despite efforts to activate localized power islands to support critical services such as hospitals and water infrastructure, the continued instability has dealt a blow to daily life and economic activity.

For ordinary Cubans, the blackouts have become a harsh reality of everyday life, disrupting businesses, healthcare services and food preservation, and forcing residents to adapt to frequent darkness and uncertainty. The repeated outages have also fuelled frustration among the public, who face prolonged disruptions to essential services. (ANI)

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