Cuba is finished, will fail in short time, says Trump
Allows Russian oil tanker to enter Caribbean country
US President Donald Trump on Sunday said Cuba will collapse soon as he termed it a “mess”.
He said it did not bother him if countries were sending aid to Cuba while pointing out that his administration would be extending a helping hand to those Cuban-Americans who were thrown out of Cuba under the regime of Fidel Castro.
“Yeah, Cuba’s going to be next. It’s going to be. Cuba’s a mess. It’s a failing country, and they’re going to be next. Within a short period of time, it’s going to fail, and we will be there to help it out. We’ll be there to help our great Cuban-Americans out who were thrown out of Cuba,” he said. Asked about whether the US was going to let a Russian oil tanker go to Cuba, he said, “Well, we have a tanker out there. We don’t mind having somebody get a boatload because they need.”