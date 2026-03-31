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Home / World / Cuba is finished, will fail in short time, says Trump

Cuba is finished, will fail in short time, says Trump

Allows Russian oil tanker to enter Caribbean country

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ANI
Washington, Updated At : 03:43 AM Mar 31, 2026 IST
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US President Donald Trump
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US President Donald Trump on Sunday said Cuba will collapse soon as he termed it a “mess”.

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He said it did not bother him if countries were sending aid to Cuba while pointing out that his administration would be extending a helping hand to those Cuban-Americans who were thrown out of Cuba under the regime of Fidel Castro.

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“Yeah, Cuba’s going to be next. It’s going to be. Cuba’s a mess. It’s a failing country, and they’re going to be next. Within a short period of time, it’s going to fail, and we will be there to help it out. We’ll be there to help our great Cuban-Americans out who were thrown out of Cuba,” he said. Asked about whether the US was going to let a Russian oil tanker go to Cuba, he said, “Well, we have a tanker out there. We don’t mind having somebody get a boatload because they need.”

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