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Home / World / Cuba is next: Trump hints at new focus amid Iranian strikes

Cuba is next: Trump hints at new focus amid Iranian strikes

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ANI
Washington, Updated At : 12:19 AM Mar 29, 2026 IST
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US President Donald Trump waves as he boards Air Force One at Miami International Airport in Miami, Florida, March 27, 2026. Reuters
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US President Donald Trump on Saturday said Cuba was “next”. Trump gave remarks on Cuba after he was talking about US strikes on Iran. “And Cuba’s next, by the way. But pretend I didn’t say that. Cuba’s next,” he said.

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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Cuba was a disaster because its economic system did not work. “The reason why Cuba doesn’t have oil or fuel is because they want it for free. Cuba is a disaster because their economic system doesn’t work,” Rubio had said. Trump had said he could “take” Cuba and select a government more amenable to US demands.

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Earlier on March 26, Director-General of the World Health Organisation, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, on Thursday said health should be protected at all costs and never be at the mercy of geopolitics, energy blockades and power outages with respect to Cuba. Ghebreyesus said the situation in Cuba was deeply concerning as the country struggled to maintain health service delivery. “Health should be protected at all costs and never be at the mercies of geopolitics, energy blockades and power outages. The situation in Cuba is deeply concerning as the country struggles to maintain health service delivery at a time of immense turbulence, leading to energy shortages that have been affecting health.”

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The first boat in a humanitarian aid flotilla has arrived in Cuba to support the island amid a worsening US energy blockade that is deepening its economic and energy crises, as per Al Jazeera. A boat carrying about 30 people, including food, medicine, solar panels and bicycles, arrived in Havana, the capital city, on Tuesday, part of the “Nuestra America” or “Our America” convoy.

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