New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): Cuba's Deputy Prime Minister, Eduardo Martinez Diaz, and Ghana's Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, arrived in New Delhi on Sunday to attend the Raisina Dialogue.

In a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated, "Warm welcome to DPM @EdMartDiaz of Cuba as he arrived in New Delhi for @RaisinaDialogue 2025."

Warm welcome to DPM @EdMartDiaz of Cuba as he arrives in New Delhi for @RaisinaDialogue 2025. pic.twitter.com/VjVigGz32t — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) March 16, 2025

The Raisina Dialogue is India's premier conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics committed to addressing the most challenging issues facing the global community. It is scheduled to be held in Delhi from March 17-19.

Advertisement

The conference is hosted by the Observer Research Foundation in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs. This effort is supported by a number of institutions, organisations and individuals, who are committed to the mission of the conference.

In a statement, ORF stated, "Every year, leaders in politics, business, media, and civil society converge in New Delhi to discuss the state of the world and explore opportunities for cooperation on a wide range of contemporary matters."

Advertisement

"The Dialogue is structured as a multi-stakeholder, cross-sectoral discussion, involving heads of state, cabinet ministers and local government officials, who are joined by thought leaders from the private sector, media and academia," it added.

Earlier on Friday, Nepal Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba arrived in Delhi to attend Raisina Dialogue.

"Warm welcome to FM Arzu Rana Deuba of Nepal as she arrives in New Delhi for Raisina Dialogue 2025," Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

Deuba offered prayers at Baba Baidyanath Dham in Jharkhand and Basukinath Temple there on Wednesday.

"I have reached Baba Baidyanath Dham in Jharkhand, India, and have offered prayers at Baba Baidyanath Dham as well as at the Basukinath Temple located there. For this, I express my heartfelt gratitude to everyone, including the temple management committee and the main priest of the temple."

Deuba on Monday embarked on a visit to India for a religious visit, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nepal announced. "Following her visit to Jharkhand, Minister Rana will attend the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi, scheduled for March 17 to 19," the Foreign Ministry mentioned in the release. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)