New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has concluded his two-nation visit to France and Slovakia, a trip marked not only by high-level diplomatic discussions but also by the thoughtful presentation of gifts that highlight the depth and diversity of Indian craftsmanship.

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By gifting items steeped in history and regional tradition, the Prime Minister effectively utilised "cultural diplomacy" to strengthen international bonds.

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PM Modi gifted a Kalamkari Mahabharata Painting to French President Emmanuel Macron during his visit.

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This hand-crafted Kalamkari painting from Andhra Pradesh showcases India's rich artistic heritage and took nearly six months to complete. Created using traditional pen-drawing techniques, it depicts scenes from the Mahabharata, the ancient Indian epic that explores themes of duty, justice, courage, and moral choice.

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Central to the artwork is the wisdom of the Bhagavad Gita, where Lord Krishna guides Arjuna toward responsibility, self-discipline, and inner strength. Beyond illustrating a historic narrative, the painting highlights timeless values such as ethical leadership, peace, wisdom, and human dignity-principles that remain relevant in today's world and resonate across cultures.

PM Modi gifted a Pochampally Silk Stole to Macron's wife, Brigitte Macron. The Pochampally Silk Stole is a handwoven textile from Telangana, made using the traditional Ikat resist-dyeing technique. Known for its intricate geometric and floral patterns, fine craftsmanship, and elegant design, it showcases India's rich textile heritage.

Its blend of tradition, creativity, and high-quality artistry resonates strongly with France's appreciation for fashion, art, and skilled craftsmanship.

PM Modi gifted a Kashmiri Silk Carpet to the Prime Minister of Slovakia, Robert Fico.

The Kashmiri Silk Carpet is a prestigious hand-knotted craft from the Kashmir Valley, especially the Srinagar region. Crafted from high-quality natural silk, it is known for its intricate floral, paisley, vine, and medallion designs inspired by local artistic traditions and natural beauty.

Handwoven by skilled artisans, each carpet requires months or even years to complete due to its high knot density and detailed craftsmanship. Combining elegance, durability, and artistic excellence, Kashmiri silk carpets are valued worldwide as both luxurious furnishings and works of art.

PM Modi gifted Himroo Silk Tie and Pocket Square to the President of Slovakia, Peter Pellegrini.

The Himroo silk tie and pocket square set represents the traditional weaving craft of Aurangabad. Made from a silk-cotton blend, Himroo is known for its reversible weave, soft texture, and subtle sheen, featuring intricate floral and paisley patterns woven directly into the fabric. Originating under Deccan court patronage, it evolved into a refined luxury textile valued for its elegance and durability.

Recognised with Geographical Indication (GI) status and included in the ODOP initiative for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, Himroo weaving remains an important cultural and economic heritage craft.

He also gifted Handcrafted Thewa Motif Cufflinks to Pellegrini.

The Handcrafted Thewa Motif Cufflinks showcase the traditional jewellery craft of Pratapgarh. Made using the rare Thewa technique, they feature finely engraved gold sheets fused onto coloured glass, creating intricate and elegant designs inspired by nature and symbolism.

This centuries-old craft, preserved by artisan families, reflects exceptional skill and cultural heritage. Recognised with GI status and included in the ODOP initiative, Thewa remains a unique and prestigious art form representing Rajasthan's rich craftsmanship.

PM Modi gifted the Charak Samhita to the Speaker of Slovakia, Richard Rasi.

Charaka Samhita is a foundational ancient Indian medical text and a key work of Ayurveda, attributed to Acharya Charaka. It presents a systematic and scholarly understanding of health, disease, human physiology, and well-being based on observation and reasoning developed over two millennia.

Charaka Samhita reflects India's rich scientific and intellectual heritage and continues to be an important source of medical knowledge and global scholarly interest, symbolising the pursuit of wisdom, health, and human advancement.

He also gifted Rasi the Susruta Samhita. It is a foundational ancient Ayurvedic text attributed to the physician Susruta and is considered one of the earliest and most important works on surgery. It describes advanced surgical techniques, instruments, anatomy, and medical treatments, including pioneering reconstructive procedures like rhinoplasty.

Beyond surgery, it also covers broader aspects of healthcare such as internal medicine, toxicology, paediatrics, nutrition, and preventive care, presenting a holistic view of well-being. The text reflects India's early scientific and medical advancements and remains a significant contribution to global medical history.

PM Modi also gifted 'Thekua' to Rasi. Thekua is a traditional sweet snack from the Indian states of Bihar and Jharkhand, made using wheat flour, jaggery or sugar, fennel seeds, and ghee. It is especially prepared during festivals, most notably Chhath Puja. Known for its simple ingredients, long shelf life, and homemade taste, Thekua reflects cultural tradition, festive celebration, and regional culinary heritage.

PM Modi on Friday arrived in Delhi after wrapping up his two-nation visit to France and Slovakia. (ANI)

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