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Home / World / Curfew continues in parts of Nepal's India-bordering Sunsari as communal tension persists

Curfew continues in parts of Nepal's India-bordering Sunsari as communal tension persists

The administration has prohibited rallies, demonstrations, public meetings, sit-ins and gatherings of more than 4 people in the affected areas

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PTI
Kathmandu, Updated At : 03:41 PM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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Curfew remained in force for the second consecutive day on Tuesday in parts of Nepal's India-bordering Sunsari district as tension persisted following communal violence that left one person dead and several others injured.

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The District Administration Office (DAO), Sunsari, said curfew and prohibitory orders would remain in effect from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm on Tuesday in several areas.

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According to a notice issued by the DAO, restrictions have been imposed across the entire Harinagar and Devgunj rural municipalities, while curfew is in force in five market areas of Harinagar, Bhutaha, Kaptangunj, Ghuski and Devangunj.

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The administration has prohibited rallies, demonstrations, public meetings, sit-ins and gatherings of more than four people in the affected areas.

Curfew was lifted along the East-West Highway passing through Sunsari district from 7 am to 3 pm to facilitate the movement of travellers. It was reimposed at 3:00 pm.

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The restrictions in the district were first imposed on Monday after communal violence erupted on Sunday in the Kaptangunj area.

One person was killed and more than a dozen people, including security personnel, were injured when police opened fire to disperse clashing groups after a dispute during celebrations by two religious communities, police said.

Two of the injured remain in serious condition, according to police.

The violence broke out after members of two religious communities, who were holding separate programmes, clashed over the use of loudspeakers and the display of religious flags.

A verbal altercation escalated into violence, prompting security personnel to intervene.

Meanwhile, Chief District Officer Ishowari Prasad Aryal convened a meeting of representatives of political parties and local stakeholders to review the security situation and explore measures to ease tensions.

Acting Chief District Officer Poshan Lamichhane said demonstrations have continued in various parts of the district despite the prohibitory orders imposed by the local administration.

"We are holding discussions with representatives of various political parties and civil society members to maintain peace and restore normalcy in the district," he said.

The District Administration Office in neighbouring Morang has prohibited the use of DJs at religious, cultural and social functions across the district in view of the sensitive situation following the violence in Sunsari.

Sunsari, located in southeastern Nepal along the border with India's Bihar, is an important transit and commercial corridor between the two countries.

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