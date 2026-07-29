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Home / World / Curfew extended indefinitely in parts of Nepal bordering India, PM Shah expresses grief over violence

Curfew extended indefinitely in parts of Nepal bordering India, PM Shah expresses grief over violence

Restrictions in Sunsari district were first imposed on Monday after communal violence erupted on Sunday in Kaptangunj area

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PTI
Kathmandu, Updated At : 10:08 AM Jul 29, 2026 IST
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“The death and injuries of citizens from gunfire by security personnel are matters of serious concern, and an investigation has been initiated,” the prime minister said. Image credit/ANI
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Curfew has been extended indefinitely in parts of Nepal’s India-bordering Sunsari district, as Prime Minister Balendra Shah expressed grief over the communal violence that left one person dead and several injured.

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The restrictions in the district were first imposed on Monday after communal violence erupted on Sunday in the Kaptangunj area.

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One person was killed and more than a dozen people, including security personnel, were injured when police opened fire to disperse clashing groups after a dispute during celebrations by two religious communities, police said.

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Expressing grief over the violence, Prime Minister Balendra Shah in a social media post on Tuesday pledged justice for the bereaved family, compensation for those affected and action to bring those responsible to justice.

Shah paid tribute to the person killed and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

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“The government stands in deep solidarity with the affected families and reiterated its commitment to ensuring justice for them,” he said.

“The death and injuries of citizens from gunfire by security personnel are matters of serious concern, and an investigation has been initiated,” the prime minister said. He promised action against those found guilty.

The government is seriously reviewing the entire incident, and necessary decisions and corrective measures will be implemented, Shah said.

He urged citizens to remain restrained, refrain from provocation, anger, and retaliation, and contribute to maintaining social harmony, mutual trust and tolerance.

The local administration issued a fresh notice at 9 pm on Tuesday, notifying that curfew orders have been extended from the earlier five places to six areas in the district.

The curfew has been imposed for an indefinite period or until further notice, and violators are warned of legal action. Any type of gathering, demonstration, sit-in, public meeting and movement of people is prohibited within the curfew zone, said the notice.

The curfew has been imposed on the East-West Highway that lies within Itahari Sub-metropolitan City Ward No 16 and 17, the East-West Highway that lies within Ramdhuni Municipality Ward Nos 1 and 5, and the entire areas of Inaruwa Municipality, Duhabi Municipality, Bhokraha Narsingh Rural Municipality, Koshi Rural Municipality, Gadhi Rural Municipality, Devangunj Rural Municipality, Harihar Rural Municipality and Barju Rural Municipality.

Sunsari, situated in southeastern Nepal along the border with India’s Bihar, is a crucial transit and commercial corridor between the two countries.

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