Kathmandu [Nepal], April 12 (ANI): The District Administration Office (DAO) in the Parsa district of Nepal has imposed a curfew in Birgunj city following a clash during the Hanuman Jayanti procession.

The curfew has been imposed from 6:30 pm on Saturday till noon of Sunday, as per the notice released by the DAO. The incident occurred after unidentified individuals reportedly pelted stones at the religious parade near Shreeram Hall Chowk in Chapkaiya-3.

"The local administration office has issued a curfew order in the main market area of Birgunj from 6:30 PM today till 12 noon tomorrow," SP Gautam Mishra confirmed to ANI over the phone.

The procession had started from Ghantaghar and was heading south, following the route of previous years when the attack took place, triggering panic and tension.

Following the increasing tension, Police fired about two dozen tear gas to bring the situation under control. In the ensuing clash, about a dozen people, including police personnel, were injured.

Following the imposition of the curfew, additional security forces have been deployed, and stringent checks have been performed at various locations, allowing only emergency professionals to move around.

In the issued curfew order, the local administration has urged residents to remain indoors and comply. Activities such as movement, gatherings, processions, demonstrations, and meetings have been completely prohibited within the prescribed areas during the curfew period.

As per the notice made public, the curfew will remain in effect from Bhediyahi Chowk, Birgunj Metropolitan City-15 in the East to the Sirsia Bridge, Birgunj Metropolitan City-25 on the West. Whereas in the North, it will cover Gandak Chowk, Birgunj Metropolitan City-14 to Shankaracharya Gate, and Birgunj Metropolitan City-16 on South. (ANI)

