Home / World / Curfew in Kathmandu extended till Saturday morning

Curfew in Kathmandu extended till Saturday morning

The Kathmandu District Administration Office, Kathmandu, has extended the curfew imposed in various areas till Saturday morning.
ANI
Updated At : 12:01 AM Mar 29, 2025 IST
Kathmandu [Nepal], March 28 (ANI): The Kathmandu District Administration Office, Kathmandu, has extended the curfew imposed in various areas till Saturday morning.

In a notice, the Chief District Officer of Kathmandu, Rishiram Tiwari, said the curfew would remain in place until 7 AM (local time) tomorrow.

Earlier, the order was enforced from 4:25 pm to 10 pm today after pro-monarchy forces vandalized and set fire to private homes, shops, media houses, political party offices and government property.

The order prohibits people's movement, gatherings, rallies, protests, assemblies, and demonstrations within the designated boundaries.

The area extends from Gaushala to the Tribhuvan International Airport, Gairigaun, Tinkune, and Koteshwar. It also includes Koteshwar to Jadibuti Bridge, Koteshwar to Balkumari Bridge, Baneshwar Chowk to Shankhamul Bridge, and Gaushala Chowk to Old Baneshwar and New Baneshwar Chowk.

Two people died, and 45 others were injured in violent clashes between security personnel and pro-monarchy protesters.

As many as seven people who sustained bullet injuries are receiving treatment at various hospitals in Kathmandu. Five individuals are being treated at the Tribhuvan Teaching Hospital in Maharajgunj and two at the National Trauma Centre.

The violent clash, which started with the ramming of a vehicle, breaking a barrage of Police by Durga Prasai, a pro-monarch businessman, resulted in arson, stone pelting and firing by police as it progressed. The Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP), a right-wing pro-monarchist, also the fifth largest party in parliament, had supported the protest.

The protesters vandalised several houses in Tinkune, set one house on fire, and attempted to enter the office of the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Socialist) in Aloknagar. They also tried to enter the office of the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Center) in Perisdanda.

In Perisdanda, they set a government vehicle on fire and carried out acts of vandalism and looting at Bhatbhateni. Additionally, they set the Jadbusti Processing Centre on fire.

Notably, the continued violation of the curfew order by the local administration saw the deployment of the Nepal Army to assist the police in enforcing the curfew. The deployment was ordered by the District Administration Office after the royalist protest turned violent. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

