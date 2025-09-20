DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Cyberattack on service provider disrupts flights at European airports including London Heathrow, Berlin airport

Cyberattack on service provider disrupts flights at European airports including London Heathrow, Berlin airport

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:35 PM Sep 20, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Brussels [Belgium] September 20 (ANI): Flights at major European airports like Brussels, London Heathrow and Berlin were hit by delays and cancellations on Saturday after a cyberattack targeted a single service provider responsible for check-in and boarding systems.

Advertisement

Brussels Airport confirmed that the attack late Friday night had forced automated systems offline, leaving only manual check-in and boarding possible. "There was a cyberattack on Friday night, 19 September, against the service provider for the check-in and boarding systems affecting several European airports, including Brussels Airport," the airport said in a statement.

The operator added that its service provider was "actively working on the issue" and advised passengers to check flight status with their airline before heading to the airport. It also urged travellers to arrive two hours in advance for Schengen flights and three hours for international departures.

Advertisement

London Heathrow Airport said Collins Aerospace, a global company that provides check-in and boarding systems to several airlines, was facing a technical issue linked to the disruption. "Collins Aerospace is experiencing a technical issue that may cause delays for departing passengers," Heathrow posted on X.

Passengers were asked not to arrive more than three hours before long-haul flights or two hours for domestic flights.

Advertisement

"While the provider works to resolve the problem quickly, we advise passengers to check their flight status with their airline before travelling. Please arrive no earlier than three hours before a long-haul flight or two hours before a domestic flight. Additional colleagues are available in check-in areas to assist and help minimise disruption., " Heathrow added.

Berlin Airport also reported longer waiting times at check-in, citing a technical issue at a "system provider operating across Europe." It said teams were working on a quick solution.

Authorities and airlines have not provided a timeline for the full restoration of services. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts