Cyclone Arnab-induced weather pattern brings snowfall and rain in Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], October 30 (ANI): The weather pattern induced by Cyclone Arnab has brought snowfall and rain in various parts of Nepal. The heavy snowfall in the high-lying areas has left hundreds of trekkers and tourists stranded, forcing them to take shelter in hotels and lodges at high altitudes.

Tourism officials confirmed that heavy snowfall in higher elevations and freezing temperatures in lower areas have disrupted trekking activities, leaving tourists travelling to and returning from the base camps unable to continue their journeys. Many have taken shelter in hotels and settlements along the trekking routes, with accommodation facilities reportedly filled.

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Hundreds of domestic and foreign trekkers have been left stranded along the Kanchenjunga trail, forcing them to take shelter in hotels, averting their movement. The area has experienced light rainfall, rising temperatures and snowfall in higher mountain areas.

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Tourist numbers have increased in settlements along both the northern and southern Kanchenjunga base camp routes. These include Italitar, Lamatar, Amjilesa, Thangim, Gyabla, Phale, Ghunsa, Khambachen and Lonak in the north, and Yamphudin, Naya Jhoreni, Torongden, Seram and Ramje in the south.

Meanwhile, a group of foreign tourists heading towards Makalu base camp via the Lumbasumba Pass has been held up in Olangchungola, as per the officials. About half of the tourists in Olangchungola are heading towards Makalu base camp via the Lumbasumba route. Domestic tourists travelling to Singje through Olangchungola have also been unable to proceed because of the adverse weather.

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The Armed Police Force personnel deployed for border security and the local ward office have issued notices advising people to remain in safe locations until weather conditions improve.

Chief District Officer Umesh Kumar Dahal said no disaster-related incidents had been reported in the district so far. He confirmed that approximately 250 domestic and foreign tourists were staying in settlements and hotels across the Kanchenjunga region, particularly in Olangchungola, Ghunsa and Yamphudin.

Authorities have advised tourists to prioritise safety and resume trekking only after carefully assessing weather conditions. Necessary precautions have been taken in coordination with security agencies and local governments. Residents have also been alerted, Dahal said.

The capital, Kathmandu, also received rainfall overnight, clearing the skyline of the valley that is surrounded by hills and mountains. Though the skyline is cleared of dust and pollution, the capital is still shrouded by rain-induced clouds. (ANI)

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