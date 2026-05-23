Cypriot Prez Christodoulides concludes India visit as ties upgrade to strategic partnership

New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides concluded his India visit, which saw the elevation of bilateral ties between New Delhi and Nicosia to a strategic partnership and the inking of several MoUs aimed at deepening cooperation across areas such as trade and defence.

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The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, in a post on X, said that President Christodoulides was seen off by Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, Ajay Tamta.

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He highlighted how the visit gave a fillip to the ties between India and Cyprus and marks a new era in the relationship, reflecting growing convergence in areas including economic cooperation, connectivity and diplomatic engagement.

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"A productive visit concludes. President @Christodulides departed from New Delhi after a successful State Visit. He was seen off by Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways, Shri Ajay Tamta @AjayTamtaBJP. The visit gave a significant boost to India-Cyprus ties and marked a new chapter with the elevation of bilateral ties to a Strategic Partnership", the MEA Spokesperson said on X.

A productive visit concludes. President @Christodulides departed from New Delhi after a successful State Visit. He was seen off by Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways, Shri Ajay Tamta @AjayTamtaBJP. The visit gave a significant boost to India–Cyprus ties and marked… pic.twitter.com/oDD5SVOMQj — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) May 23, 2026

India and Cyprus on Friday significantly boosted their relations across domains, elevating ties to a Strategic Partnership as they signed six MoUs and agreements and announced a roadmap for Defence Cooperation for 2026-2031 and the establishment of a Cyber Security Dialogue between the two countries.

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The announcements, made during visit of the visit of Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides, also include establishment of a Consular Dialogue between India and Cyprus, the European nation joining the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative under the Pillar "Trade, Connectivity and Maritime Transport", Gifting of Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog Hita & Maitri (BHISM) Cube to Nicosia and intention of Cypriot side to open a Cyprus Trade Center in Mumbai.

Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides on Friday hailed the booming relationship between India and the European Union, while forcefully backing the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) as a "visionary initiative."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted how extensive deliberations were held on further strengthening the India-Cyprus friendship.

Calling the relationship a "strong and futuristic partnership rooted in shared values", he underlined how the growing investment linkages between the nations are a matter of immense joy.

He underlined that discussions took place to increase cooperation in infrastructure, energy, agriculture, technology and financial services. PM Modi noted that defence and security were viewed as a key means of furthering bilateral friendship and that emphasis will remain on boosting cultural as well as people-to-people ties.

On Friday, President Droupadi Murmu hosted a banquet in the honour of her Cypriot counterpart and President Murmu said that during its Presidency of the European Union Council, Cyprus can play an important role in further expanding economic cooperation between India and Europe, particularly after the conclusion of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement.

Murmu appreciated Cyprus' support on important issues such as cross-border terrorism and reform of multilateral institutions.

She reiterated India's unwavering support for the sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of Cyprus.

As both nations look to mark 65 years of diplomatic relations in 2027, officials said the visit of the Cyprus President will further build momentum of the bilateral partnership and strengthen cooperation within the broader India-European Union framework. (ANI)

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