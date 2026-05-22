Cyprus backs India for permanent UNSC seat; Both sides reaffirm support for peaceful Cyprus settlement

New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): Cyprus on Friday reiterated its firm support for India's permanent membership of a reformed United Nations Security Council, as India and Cyprus expressed a strong commitment to the resumption of negotiations for a comprehensive, just and lasting settlement of the Cyprus Question based on a bizonal, bicommunal federation with political equality.

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The two positions were laid out in the Joint Statement issued during the State Visit of the President of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, to India.

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The visit from May 20 to May 23, held during Cyprus' Presidency of the Council of the European Union, saw both sides elevate their Comprehensive Partnership to a Strategic Partnership.

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"The two Leaders stressed the urgent need for the reform of the United Nations Security Council, including ways to make it more effective, efficient, and representative of the contemporary geopolitical challenges," the Joint Statement said.

"Cyprus reiterated its firm support for India's permanent membership of a reformed United Nations Security Council," it added.

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On the Cyprus Question, India and Cyprus expressed a "strong commitment to the resumption of negotiations to achieve a comprehensive, just and lasting settlement of the Cyprus Question on the basis of a bizonal, bicommunal federation with political equality, in accordance with the agreed UN framework and the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions", with both sides underlining the important role of the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP), with President Christodoulides expressing appreciation for India's valuable contribution to the force.

"India reiterated its unwavering and consistent support for the independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and unity of the Republic of Cyprus," the statement said, emphasising the need for full respect of relevant UN resolutions and international law.

The visit builds on momentum from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Cyprus in June 2025, which laid the foundation for a strategic partnership.

The leaders underscored their shared commitment to peace, democracy, rule of law, effective multilateralism, and a rules-based international order grounded in the UN Charter and placed particular emphasis on UNCLOS with regard to freedom of navigation, unimpeded commerce and sovereign maritime rights.

The two sides welcomed progress under the India-Cyprus Joint Action Plan 2025-2029, including advancement of political dialogue, business engagement, defence contacts, and cooperation in innovation and technology.

They also agreed to commemorate the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2027 with special events.

On cultural cooperation and people-to-people ties, the leaders welcomed the signing of an MoU on Cultural Cooperation to facilitate exchanges in visual and performing arts, heritage conservation, and creative industries.

They noted growing interest in Yoga, Ayurveda and Indian culture in Cyprus, and agreed to expand two-way tourism.

A Consular Dialogue was launched to address consular issues amid expanding people-to-people links.

President Christodoulides also congratulated PM Modi on hosting the AI Impact Summit 2026, with both sides sharing views on safe, trustworthy and inclusive development of AI.

"The Leaders reaffirmed their shared vision of Cyprus and India as strategic partners and vital connectors between Europe, the Mediterranean, and the Indo-Pacific, committed to advancing peace, stability, connectivity, and prosperity," the Joint Statement said.

They agreed the visit marks "a decisive step in transforming a historically strong relationship into a new stage in bilateral relations." (ANI)

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