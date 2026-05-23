Cyprus expresses solidarity with India in fight against terrorism

New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday categorically and unequivocally condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism. Cyprus expressed solidarity and unwavering support to India in its fight against cross-border terrorism, a statement by the Prime Minister's Office said.

Advertisement

The two leaders condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, 2025 and the terror incident near Red Fort, New Delhi on 10 November 2025. They emphasised that those responsible for the attacks should be held accountable. Both leaders called for decisive and concerted international efforts to combat terrorism in a comprehensive and sustained manner and in accordance with international law, as per the statement.

Advertisement

Emphasising the need for a comprehensive, coordinated, and sustained approach to combating terrorism across borders, they underscored the importance of working collaboratively, both bilaterally and within the multilateral system, as per the statement.

Advertisement

In this context, the leaders called for strengthening multilateral efforts to combat terrorism and the expeditious finalisation and adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism within the UN framework. They urged for strong and concerted action against all UN- and EU-designated terrorists and terrorist entities, including those under the 1267 UNSC Sanctions Committee, their associated proxy groups, facilitators, sponsors, financiers and backers.

They underlined the need for cooperation to counter violent extremism and radicalisation, financing of terrorism and money-laundering as well as to prevent exploitation of new and emerging technologies for terrorist purposes and to tackle terrorist recruitment. Both sides also called for eliminating terrorist safe havens and infrastructure as well as disrupting terrorist networks and combating the financing of terrorism at the United Nations and the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

Advertisement

They reiterated their zero-tolerance approach to terrorism, rejecting double standards, state-sponsored terrorism and any justification for such acts under any circumstances. The leaders welcomed the signing of an MoU on establishing a Joint Working Group (JWG) on Counter Terrorism, which will provide a framework to enhance bilateral cooperation in counter-terrorism through information and knowledge sharing and capacity building, and agreed to hold the first meeting of the JWG as early as possible, the statement read.

The two leaders noted the ongoing close cooperation between relevant agencies of both countries, especially to address new and emerging threats in cyberspace. In this context, the leaders welcomed the establishment of a cybersecurity dialogue between the two countries, as per the statement. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)