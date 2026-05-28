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Home / World / Cyprus: Jaishankar discusses opportunities, collaborations with EU at Gymnich Meeting

Cyprus: Jaishankar discusses opportunities, collaborations with EU at Gymnich Meeting

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ANI
Updated At : 02:55 PM May 28, 2026 IST
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Limassol [Cyprus], May 28 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar joined European Foreign Ministers at the informal Gymnich meeting and held discussions on opportunities and collaborations with the European Union.

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In a post on X he noted that the leaders also discussed common interests in an emerging multipolar world.

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He said, "Great to be in Limassol to join the informal #Gymnich meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Ministers. Our partnership with EU and the region continues to deepen across a wide range of domains. Discussed opportunities, practical collaborations and our shared interests in the emerging multipolar order."

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During his visit, he met the Foreign Ministers of France, Poland, Romania, the Netherlands, Slovakia, Estonia and the European Commissioner for the Mediterranean.

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