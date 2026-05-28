Cyprus: Jaishankar discusses opportunities, collaborations with EU at Gymnich Meeting

Limassol [Cyprus], May 28 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar joined European Foreign Ministers at the informal Gymnich meeting and held discussions on opportunities and collaborations with the European Union.

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In a post on X he noted that the leaders also discussed common interests in an emerging multipolar world.

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He said, "Great to be in Limassol to join the informal #Gymnich meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Ministers. Our partnership with EU and the region continues to deepen across a wide range of domains. Discussed opportunities, practical collaborations and our shared interests in the emerging multipolar order."

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Great to be in Limassol to join the informal #Gymnich meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Ministers. Our partnership with EU and the region continues to deepen across a wide range of domains. Discussed opportunities, practical collaborations and our shared interests in the… pic.twitter.com/SgXWoZ9Gf7 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 28, 2026

During his visit, he met the Foreign Ministers of France, Poland, Romania, the Netherlands, Slovakia, Estonia and the European Commissioner for the Mediterranean.

Glad to speak with FM Slovakia Juraj Blanár on sidelines of EU #Gymnich Meeting of Foreign Ministers. Advertisement

Always nice to meet FM @jnbarrot of France, this time in Cyprus. #Gymnich