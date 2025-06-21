Cyprus police arrests Azeri national in relation to planned terror attack

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 21 (ANI/TPS): Police in Cyprus announced today the arrest of a man "of foreign origin" in the area of Zakaki, in Limassol who was on the island "to gather information about a potential terrorist attack."

An official source told TPS - The Press Service of Israel that the person is an Azeri national. Important is to note that Zakaki is the area of the Port of Limassol.

The announcement was made after the man was taken to court facing charges of conspiracy to commit a felony, participation in criminal activities, espionage, and terrorism charges.

They Court decided that the suspect will remain in custody for eight days, the maximum time for a custody remand in Cyprus given only in cases of extremely serious crimes. (ANI/TPS)

