DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / World / Cyprus police arrests Azeri national in relation to planned terror attack

Cyprus police arrests Azeri national in relation to planned terror attack

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:55 PM Jun 21, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 21 (ANI/TPS): Police in Cyprus announced today the arrest of a man "of foreign origin" in the area of Zakaki, in Limassol who was on the island "to gather information about a potential terrorist attack."

Advertisement

An official source told TPS - The Press Service of Israel that the person is an Azeri national. Important is to note that Zakaki is the area of the Port of Limassol.

The announcement was made after the man was taken to court facing charges of conspiracy to commit a felony, participation in criminal activities, espionage, and terrorism charges.

Advertisement

They Court decided that the suspect will remain in custody for eight days, the maximum time for a custody remand in Cyprus given only in cases of extremely serious crimes. (ANI/TPS)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts