Cyprus seeks Indian defence hardware after 'real-world situation' during Op Sindoor

New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): Cyprus showed interest in purchasing Indian military equipment, mentioning New Delhi's proven capabilities and the "real situation" testing of its hardware, according to a Cypriot official.

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The defence push follows the elevation of bilateral ties to a strategic partnership after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Cyprus last year.

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Cyprus is currently looking to utilise its 1.2 billion euro defence budget to enhance military capabilities, specifically exploring procurement and joint ventures with the Indian defence industry, including the drone sector.

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Highlighting regional security and defence cooperation, a Cypriot official noted that India's military capabilities have been thoroughly tested in real-world scenarios, proving their reliability.

Addressing Nicosia's strained ties with Islamabad, the official characterised the bilateral equation as a "very, very difficult relation."

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"We don't have the best of relations... very difficult relations," a Cypriot official said.

The official further noted that Pakistan has consistently failed to support the Cyprus issue within the framework of the UN Charter, resorting to "technical ways" to justify its stance, including abstaining from crucial UN resolutions that back Cypriot sovereignty.

During high-level bilateral discussions, both sides also deliberated on Turkey within the context of regional developments and the Cyprus issue.

Underscoring India's growing economic footprint, the official reiterated that Indian companies are actively investing in Cyprus, leveraging the island nation as a strategic "gateway to Europe" with full access to the European market.

Moving forward, India and Cyprus have agreed to deepen cooperation in two critical sectors: bolstering defense industrial ties and enhancing connectivity. (ANI)

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