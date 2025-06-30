Czechia confirms Beijing planned targeting Taiwan Vice-Prez’s car

Taiwan’s Vice-President Hsiao Bi-khim said she will not be intimidated by China after Czech military intelligence said Chinese diplomats and secret service followed Hsiao and planned to intimidate her physically when she visited Prague last year.

Advertisement

Hsiao visited the Czech Republic in March 2024. Prague does not have official diplomatic ties with Taiwan but has fostered warm relations with the democratically-governed island, which China views as its own territory despite Taiwan’s rejection.

Czech media reported last year that a Chinese diplomat had run a red light when following her car. Czech public radio news website irozhlas.cz said on Thursday that the Chinese had also planned to stage a demonstrative car crash.

Advertisement

“I had a great visit to Prague and thank the Czech authorities for their hospitality. The CCP’s unlawful activities will not intimidate me from voicing Taiwan’s interests in the international community,” Hsiao wrote in a post on X social media platform on Saturday, referring to the Chinese Communist Party.

Czech Military Intelligence spokesman said Chinese diplomats had taken actions that violated diplomatic rules. A spokesperson for China’s foreign ministry said the Czech Republic had interfered in China’s internal affairs by allowing Hsiao’s visit.