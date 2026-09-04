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Home / World / Dadachanji Group launches KAISHA Pharma with €45 million investment

Dadachanji Group launches KAISHA Pharma with €45 million investment

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ANI
Updated At : 09:32 AM Sep 04, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI): Dadachanji Group has launched KAISHA Pharma, a new global pharmaceutical packaging company, with an initial investment of €45 million as part of a substantial multi-million-euro commitment towards infrastructure, manufacturing capacity and operational capabilities.

KAISHA Pharma builds on the Dadachanji Group's 35-year legacy in pharmaceutical glass packaging and will serve pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in India and global markets.

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The company will offer a complete range of tubular glass packaging products, including ampoules, vials, prefilled syringes and cartridges, along with Ready-to-Use (RTU) platforms for vials, prefilled syringes and cartridges.

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KAISHA Pharma said its solutions are designed to enable safer, faster and more efficient fill-finish operations while meeting the increasingly stringent requirements of global pharmaceutical manufacturers.

The company is also developing speciality containment solutions for high-value biologics, advanced therapeutics and sensitive drug formulations, with a focus on product integrity, compatibility and performance.

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"Our previous experience was a defining chapter in our professional journey. Our vision is to create a truly global company that combines entrepreneurial agility, technical excellence, and an unwavering commitment to customer success," said Kairus Dadachanji, Managing Director, KAISHA Pharma.

The company's manufacturing complex will span more than 300,000 square feet and will feature fully integrated production lines, high-end camera inspection systems and laboratories equipped with advanced analytical and testing equipment.

KAISHA Pharma is also establishing an International Business Development office in Europe to serve as a hub for customer engagement, technical collaboration and market development across the region.

"Over the years, we have earned the trust of customers, partners, and colleagues throughout the pharmaceutical industry. KAISHA Pharma builds upon that foundation while embracing the opportunities of a rapidly evolving global market," said Rishad Dadachanji.

The Dadachanji Group said its new venture combines decades of industry experience with next-generation manufacturing capabilities, with a focus on innovation, quality and long-term partnerships.

KAISHA Pharma is a part of the Dadachanji Group of Companies and is focused on pharmaceutical packaging technologies across ampoules, vials, syringes, cartridges and sterile solutions. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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