Dalai Lama attends long life prayer ceremony in Dharamshala; devotees pray for his good health

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 21 (ANI): The 14th Dalai Lama attended a special long-life prayer ceremony, known as “Tenshug” in Tibetan, at the Main Tibetan Temple, Tsuglagkhang, in Dharamshala on Wednesday, as thousands of devotees gathered to pray for his good health and continued guidance.

The ceremony was jointly organised by the Tibetan Institute of Performing Arts (TIPA), Norbulingka Institute and Nepal Tibetan Lhamo Association, bringing together members of Tibetan performing arts and opera communities from India, Nepal and other parts of the world.

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Tenzin Dhamchoe, a Tibetan community member from Los Angeles, California, described the ceremony as an auspicious occasion that brought together former and current members of TIPA, the Norbulingka Institute and Tibetan Lhamo groups.

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Speaking to ANI, Dhamchoe said, “Tibetans around the world look to His Holiness with hope and affection, praying for his long life and continued guidance for global peace and the Tibetan cause.”

He added that the Dalai Lama was in good spirits and enjoying the occasion.

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Tenzin Lamdon, a Buddhist nun from Brazil, described the Dalai Lama as the foundation of her spiritual life, saying his teachings and personal example had shown her how to lead a happier and more peaceful life.

She said, “His teachings and personal example show people how to lead happier and more peaceful lives.”

Emphasising the universal relevance of his message, Lamdon said the values of good conduct, understanding and learning were important for everyone, regardless of their religious beliefs. She added that being close to the Dalai Lama and learning from his example was an honour and an opportunity to learn from an exceptional spiritual leader.

Maria Sandoval, a devotee from Mexico who travelled with a group from a monastery to attend the ceremony, described the experience as deeply moving and spiritually powerful.

Speaking about the significance of the occasion, Sandoval said, “The Buddhist teachings offer lessons for a lifetime, and being here for this ceremony means a great deal to me.”

She added that the presence of monks and the powerful spiritual atmosphere had made the occasion unforgettable, saying the experience would remain in her heart forever.

The ceremony brought together more than 5,000 devotees and members of the Tibetan community in a collective expression of gratitude and reverence for the spiritual leader. Participants offered prayers for the Dalai Lama’s continued well-being and his contribution to peace, compassion and the aspirations of the Tibetan people. (ANI)

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