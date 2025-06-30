Dalai Lama attends prayers at Dharamshala ahead of 90th birthday

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 30 (ANI): A large number of Tibetans and other well-wishers gathered in Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district on Monday morning to participate in celebrations to honour the Dalai Lama, who will turn 90 on July 6 this year.

Tibetans mark the occasion with great devotion and enthusiasm every year.

Visuals from the event this morning showed a large gathering of Tibetans participating in cultural programmes, prayer sessions, and traditional rituals to honour the spiritual leader's milestone birthday.

The Dalai Lama, globally revered as the Spiritual Leader of Tibetan Buddhism and a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, is known for his teachings on compassion, non-violence, and interfaith harmony. His leadership has been central to the Tibetan cause and Buddhist philosophy worldwide.

Special arrangements to mark the occasion, including a long life prayer ceremony was held at the main Tibetan temple, Tsuglagkhang, in Dharamshala, which the Dalai Lama attended in the morning today.

"His Holiness the Dalai Lama reaffirmed his lifelong commitment to serve humanity--through his institution and personally--during the Long Life Offering by the people of Dhomey Cholkha on June 30, 2025, at the Main Tibetan Temple in Dharamshala," the Voice of Tibet reported today.

From July 2 to 4, Dharmshala will host a major three-day conference bringing together senior Buddhist monks, scholars, and representatives from various global Buddhist traditions. The event is expected to conclude with a highly anticipated address by the Dalai Lama, during which he is likely to provide long-awaited clarity on the future of the Tibetan reincarnation tradition and his own succession plans.

Many parliamentarians in exile and members of the organising committee were present at Kangra Airport to welcome spiritual gurus arriving for the 90th birthday celebrations of the Dalai Lama.

Meanwhile, the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) will organise a special event on July 13 at the Ashoka Hotel in New Delhi to celebrate the 90th birth anniversary of the 14th Dalai Lama.

Tibetan Buddhist leaders, including heads and representatives of all four sects--Sakya, Kagyu, Nyingma, and Gelug--will meet the Dalai Lama in July. However, Karmapa Rinpoche, head of the Kagyu sect, will not attend the event, and his absence is expected to disappoint many Tibetans.

The day will bring together international scholars, Buddhist leaders, and experts with long-standing associations with the Dalai Lama. Panel discussions will focus on his teachings and the future of Buddhism, with themes such as "The Relevance of Buddha Dharma in the 21st Century" and "The Future of Tibetan Buddhism and the Preservation of its Culture."

A special session titled "Quantum Physics, Neurosciences and Buddhism" will explore how modern science intersects with Buddhist philosophy.

The event will conclude with the adoption of a special declaration on "Karuna & Its Relevance in Conflict Avoidance," emphasising compassion as a guiding principle for addressing today's global challenges. (ANI)

