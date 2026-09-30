"Dalai Lama believes Trump-Xi meeting important", says US representative Mast as delegation meets Tibetan spiritual leader

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 30 (ANI): Members of the US Congress met Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama in Dharamshala on Wednesday. The delegation is led by US House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Brian Mast who said that the Dalai Lama believes it is important for US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping to meet as they did recently in Washington DC.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Mast,said the Dalai Lama believed the two leaders, who head two of the world's biggest and strongest countries, should meet.

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“His Holiness believed that it was important that President Trump meet with Xi Jinping. They are two leaders of the world's biggest and strongest countries across the globe. So, yes, it's very important, and it should happen,” Mast said.

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Mast, however, stressed that such a meeting would not diminish concerns over China's treatment of its people, including Tibetans and Uyghurs.

“It doesn't take away in any way from believing that China should not be repressing its people, should not be repressing the Tibetan people or the Uyghur people, or take your pick of people, but rather working to embrace freedom and support freedom across the globe,” he said.

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Mast said China was among the top issues discussed during the meeting with the Dalai Lama, including the freedom of the Tibetan people and the spiritual leader's representation of freedom across the globe.

“Discussing a great number of things, certainly China was among the top issues: the freedom of the people of Tibet, his representation of freedom across the globe, just as we believe that the United States of America is a representation of freedom across the globe. We discussed a great many things,” Mast said.

On concerns over transnational repression, Mast said the threat from China was far-reaching.

“They will observe people. They will send spies to different countries. They will send police to different countries to observe anybody that they can and repress what they do not want to see,” he said.

Speaking to ANI, US Congresswoman Haley Stevens said the delegation's visit highlighted the plight of the Tibetan people and reaffirmed support for freedom and democracy.

“I joined Chairman Brian Mast in this historic and important visit for democracy and freedom across the world, for the United States' relationship with India, open free market democratic capitalism, for the plight of the Tibetan people as it exists here in Dharamshala, and as we want to see Tibet remain free,” Stevens said.

“We will not forget the story of the Tibetans. We will not forget the power of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, what it means to have peace and democracy,” she added.

On India-US ties, Stevens said the United States would continue to support India and promote stronger economic and strategic relations.

“We will continue to support and stand by our greatest ally in this region that is a democratic, rules-based, equal opportunity capitalist trade partner that is the state of India,” she said.

Stevens also said she would continue to “promote free trade” with India and a strong US-India relationship.

US Representative James Gallagher, speaking to ANI, said the delegation wanted to continue dialogue and stand for freedom

“Our first president, George Washington, talked about keeping the sacred fire of liberty burning. That's what this is about today. We're meeting with His Holiness, who's been keeping the sacred fire of liberty burning here and for the Tibetan people. So we are united in that effort,” Gallagher said.

Asked for a message to China, Gallagher said, “Stop oppressing your people and allow everyone to live free. Allow for self-determination, for freedom of religion, for freedom of culture.”

The high-level US congressional delegation arrived in Dharamshala on Tuesday and is scheduled to depart on Wednesday after concluding its visit. (ANI)

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