New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): The Dalai Lama extended his greetings to Sanae Takaichi on her election as Prime Minister of Japan, as per the office of the Dalai Lama.

"It is heartening to see that the people of Japan have placed their trust in your capable leadership," he wrote. "At a time when our world faces many complex challenges, leadership grounded in compassion and a sincere concern for the well-being of others is of the utmost importance. I hope that your election will serve as an inspiration to many and contribute to the nurturing of a more humane, cooperative and peaceful global community, the statement said.

"I wish you every success as you continue to meet the responsibilities of your office in fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Japan, and work towards the creation of a more compassionate and peaceful world," the statement added.

Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Monday expressed her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his congratulatory message following her coalition's decisive victory in Sunday's election in Japan's lower house, the House of Representatives, while reaffirming Tokyo's commitment to strengthening ties with India for advancing a Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP).

In a post on X, Prime Minister Takaichi, who led the coalition with her party, the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), which won a two-thirds majority in the house, thanked Prime Minister Modi for his message and underscored her intent to continue close cooperation with India.

"Thank you very much, Prime Minister Narendra Modi for your warm congratulations on the House of Representatives election. I look forward to continuing to work together with you to strengthen the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between Japan and India and to cooperate in realising a Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP)," she said. She also expressed her gratitude to PM Modi in Hindi in the same post.

According to Kyodo News, the LDP won a mandate, securing 310 seats in the 465-member lower house, which allows the party to pursue constitutional revision and pass legislation even if it is rejected by the upper house, the House of Councillors. The ruling coalition still remains in a minority in the upper house. The LDP has also become the first party in postwar Japan to achieve such a margin. (ANI)

