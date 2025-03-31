Dalai Lama presented with Gold Mercury Award for peace

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 31 (ANI): The Dalai Lama was presented with a Gold Mercury Award on Monday in recognition of his lifelong commitment to peace, compassion, education and human rights at his residence at Dharamsala in Himachal Pradesh.

Nicolas De Santis, President and Secretary General of Gold Mercury International, presented the Gold Mercury Award for Peace to the Dalai Lama.

"It is a profound honour to present to you the Gold Mercury Award for Peace and Sustainability 2025. You are a leader whose wisdom, compassion, and unwavering dedication to peace have inspired the world," he said.

Santis said that Dalai Lama's message of universal responsibility inspired peace in the fragile planet.

"We reflect on your extraordinary legacy. For decades, you have championed non-violence, human dignity, interfaith dialogue, and environmental stewardship, always reminding us that true peace begins within. Your message of universal responsibility teaches us that we are all connected--not just as nations, but as one human family, sharing one fragile planet," he said.

Santis praised Dalai Lama's advocacy for non violence and sustainability, and the way he advocated for the rights of Tibetans.

"Your Holiness you have defended the rights of the Tibetan people through non-violent means, and you are also a global voice for sustainability, warning of the urgent need to protect our environment long before climate change became a worldwide concern," he said.

Santis said that the award was presented to the Dalai Lama for his teachings, which advocate for world peace.

"At Gold Mercury International, we honour visionary leaders who shape the future with courage and integrity. Your Holiness embodies these ideals, and your teachings will continue to guide generations toward a more peaceful and ethical world. Your Holiness, it is with deep respect and gratitude that we present you with the Gold Mercury Award 2025--in recognition of your lifelong commitment to a better world for all," he stated.

China labels the Dalai Lama a "separatist" and asserts that it will select his successor. However, the 89-year-old has stated that any successor chosen by China would not be honored.

Human rights groups and media sources report that China suppresses Tibetan culture, religion, and freedoms through intense surveillance, forced assimilation, and crackdowns on opposition. (ANI)

