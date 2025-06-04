Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 4 (ANI): The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) reported that His Holiness the Dalai Lama's message for the convention was delivered in Tokyo by Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang of the 17th Tibetan Parliament in Exile during the opening session of the ongoing 9th World Parliamentarians' Convention on Tibet.

According to the CTA report, His Holiness the Dalai Lama said in his message, "The support of people's representatives is something that I particularly value and is of enormous significance to us Tibetans," while extending greetings to all the attending parliament members from many nations.

"Today, the world is going through very challenging times. Sadly, there seems to be no end in sight to the use of violence in settling problems and disputes between nations and even between opposing groups within individual countries. History shows that violence only breeds more violence. We must therefore make concerted efforts to resolve problems and disputes through dialogue in a spirit of reconciliation and understanding. We Tibetans are committed to seeking a mutually acceptable solution with a peaceful, non-violent path to achieve freedom and dignity for the Tibetan people," stated CTA report.

The message continued, "The spirit of Tibetans in Tibet remains firm like a mountain. Their dedication to our cause is strong, unwavering, and determined as it is based on truth and justice. I am hopeful that the Chinese people will recognise this. Ours is the peaceful struggle of a people with their language, profound philosophy, and rich culture. Tibetan Buddhism is a complete form of Buddhism based on reasoning and logic. It is a tradition that preserves and develops the pure teaching derived from the historic Indian University of Nalanda. Central to this is the cultivation of compassion and concern for the welfare of all being," as quoted by the CTA report.

The message also emphasises how Buddhism is becoming more and more popular among Chinese people, who acknowledge it as an essential component of their spiritual history. His Holiness has also acknowledged the importance of Buddhist philosophy and psychology in modern research and the increasing interest of scientists in these fields. The message emphasised the value of education that fosters both intellectual and emotional growth and recognised His Holiness' genuine support of programs like social and emotional learning instruction in schools. In the pursuit of a better future, His Holiness stated, "I hope that over time, we will be able to incorporate such human values as kindness and integrity into mainstream education curricula," according to the CTA report.

His Holiness concluded by expressing gratitude to everyone for their unwavering support of the Tibetan people's noble struggle. "I think the truth will win out in the end," the CTA report emphasised. (ANI)

