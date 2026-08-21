Dalhousie (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 21 (ANI): Around 70 Tibetans from the Dalhousie settlement participated in a peaceful bike rally from Dalhousie to Chamba, expressing solidarity with Lobga Rangzen, who reportedly died following self-immolation in July earlier this year outside the UN headquarters.

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According to a report by the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), the rally was followed by a peaceful protest march through Chowgan Market in Chamba.

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The Tibetan Settlement Officer, Speaker of the Local Tibetan Assembly (LTA), President of the Bhaley Relief and Development League (BRDL), President of the Non-Government Association, and other dignitaries from the Tibetan Settlement took part in the rally, the CTA report said.

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At Chowgan Ground in Chamba, the gathering was addressed by Chief Guest Manmohan Singh (HAS), Assistant Commissioner, Chamba. The programme began with the singing of the Tibetan National Anthem and the Indian National Anthem, according to the CTA report.

A symbolic hair-cutting ceremony was also held as part of the programme. Seven men and one woman participant took part in the ceremony, expressing their protest against what they described as the policies of the Government of the People's Republic of China. The entire programme remained peaceful, with participants voicing solidarity with Lobga Rangzen and concern over the situation in Tibet, the CTA report stated.

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Separately, a special prayer service was held at the Tsuglagkhang courtyard in Dharamshala to mark the 49th day since Lobga Rangzen's passing. The CTA reported that the programme was jointly organised by the 17th Kashag and the 18th Tibetan Parliament in Exile of the Central Tibetan Administration and was held from 10 am to noon.

According to the CTA report, Tibetans from different sections of the community, including monks, students, schoolchildren, CTA officials, NGOs, and local residents, attended the prayer service in large numbers. The gathering honoured Lobga Rangzen and remembered Tibetan patriots who have lost their lives in connection with the cause of Tibet.

The prayers were led by the abbot of Namgyal Monastery and monks. The CTA report said senior figures, including Chief Justice Commissioner Yeshi Wangmo, Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang, Sikyong Penpa Tsering, the Deputy Speaker, Justice Commissioners, heads of the CTA's autonomous bodies, Kalons of the 17th Kashag, and members of the 18th Tibetan Parliament in Exile, were also present.

The CTA said prayers and expressions of solidarity were also extended to the families of those who had lost their lives. (ANI)

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