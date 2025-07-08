DT
Home / World / Dana Kachilli in PoJK left to crumble by Pakistan-backed regime

ANI
Updated At : 08:15 AM Jul 08, 2025 IST
Muzaffarabad [PoJK], July 8 (ANI): Despite its breathtaking landscapes, cool climate, and immense tourism potential, Dana Kachilli in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) continues to suffer under decades of systemic neglect. The region, blessed with lush forests, apple orchards, and fertile soil capable of producing saffron and wheat, remains forgotten by the Pakistan-backed administration, with locals now voicing deep frustration over the complete absence of development.

Basic infrastructure in Dana Kachilli is in shambles. Roads are barely passable, clean drinking water remains a dream, and essential public services are either missing or in a state of disrepair. Locals accuse the Pakistan-backed regime of wilful ignorance, prioritising resource extraction over the welfare of the people.

Abdul Waheed Kiyani, a resident of PoJK, said, "From Chattar Klass to Dana, travelling is a nightmare. The road is in such poor condition that it seems no one has looked at it for 35 years. I wonder how journalists or officials even reach here. The government builds roads in other areas, but this beautiful tourist spot is forgotten. This land is rich; it grows apples, saffron, and wheat--yet it is neglected."

Despite the immense potential for tourism to generate revenue and improve livelihoods, Islamabad has consistently failed to invest in PoJK's infrastructure. Instead, the region's natural resources are being exploited, while its people are left to struggle with poverty and underdevelopment.

Residents argue that this pattern is no accident. For decades, Pakistan has maintained control over PoJK not to uplift its people but to exploit its strategic location and natural wealth. The glaring neglect of places like Dana Kachilli is yet another example of Islamabad's disregard for the voices and rights of PoJK's residents.

Pakistan has systematically plundered PoJK's forests, water resources, and minerals while offering little in return. Hydropower projects, built without local consent, primarily benefit Pakistan's provinces, leaving the local population in darkness and economic stagnation. Timber smuggling and illegal mining operations enrich elites while degrading the environment. Land is being leased to Chinese companies under opaque agreements, raising concerns over sovereignty and exploitation. These actions expose Pakistan's true intent in PoJK--not development, but extraction. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

