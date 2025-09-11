DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / "Dark moment for America": Trump accuses "radical left" in address to nation after Charlie Kirk's death

"Dark moment for America": Trump accuses "radical left" in address to nation after Charlie Kirk's death

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:55 AM Sep 11, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Washington DC [US], September 11 (ANI): US President Donald Trump has described the killing of right-wing political commentator and conservative activist Charlie Kirk a "dark moment for America" and accused the "radical left" of inciting such political violence across the country.

Advertisement

In an address late Wednesday (local time), Trump paid tribute to Kirk, calling him a "patriot" and a "martyr for truth and freedom", while expressing condolences to Kirk's wife Erica and their two children.

The prominent right-wing commentator and founder of Turning Point USA, was fatally shot in the neck while speaking at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, as reported by The New York Times.

Advertisement

"To my great fellow Americans, I am filled with grief and anger at the heinous assassination of Charlie Kirk on a college campus in Utah. Charlie inspired millions, and tonight all who knew him and loved him are united in shock and horror. Charlie was a patriot who devoted his life to the cause of open debate and the country that he loved so much, the United States of America... He's a martyr for truth and freedom... Our prayers are with his wife, Erica, the two young beloved children, and his entire family, who he loved more than anything in the world... This is a dark moment for America," the US President said.

Trump also condemned what he described as years of "demonisation" of conservative voices, which he claimed had created a culture of hatred and violence.

Advertisement

"It's long past time for all Americans and the media to confront the fact that violence and murder are the tragic consequence of demonising those with whom you disagree day after day, year after year, in the most hateful and despicable way possible. For years, those on the radical left have compared wonderful Americans like Charlie to Nazis and the world's worst mass murderers and criminals. This kind of rhetoric is directly responsible for the terrorism that we're seeing in our country today, and it must stop right now," he said.

Trump referenced several high-profile incidents of violence in recent years, including the assassination attempt on himself at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, last year, as examples of what he called a "pattern of politically motivated attacks" by the far left.

"From the attack on my life in Butler, Pennsylvania, last year, which killed a husband and father, to the attacks on ICE agents, to the vicious murder of a healthcare executive in the streets of New York, to the shooting of House Majority Leader Steve Scalise and three others. Radical left political violence has hurt too many innocent people and taken too many lives," he stated.

Calling for national unity and a return to civil discourse, Trump urged Americans to honour Kirk's legacy by recommitting to core American values.

"Tonight, I ask all Americans to commit themselves to the American values for which Charlie Kirk lived and died."

According to the New York Times, citing a Utah Valley University spokesperson, Kirk was approximately 20 minutes into his presentation when gunshots were heard from a nearby building.

The university informed students that "a single shot was fired on campus toward a visiting speaker," and a suspect has been taken into custody.

A spokesperson confirmed that Kirk was the only person shot during the event. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts