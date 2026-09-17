Dassault Systèmes eyes bigger India semiconductor role, plans potential new investments: Senior Director Shree Harsha

By Sahil Pandey

New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): Dassault Systèmes is looking to deepen its engagement with India’s fast-evolving semiconductor ecosystem, with the French technology major focusing on virtual twin technologies, advanced packaging simulation and manufacturing execution systems, a senior company executive said.

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Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of Semicon India 2026, Shree Harsha, Senior Sales Director, Growth Industries, Dassault Systèmes India, said the company is bringing together its portfolio of technologies to support Indian semiconductor companies across the value chain, from chip design to systems and manufacturing.

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“At Dassault Systèmes, we are very focused on virtual twins and how we’re really working with Indian customers across the supply chain, from chips to systems,” Harsha told ANI.

He said the company is showcasing technologies covering IP governance, modelling and simulation, advanced packaging and manufacturing applications, enabling semiconductor companies to move beyond electronic design automation tools towards integrated management of their manufacturing operations.

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Harsha said Dassault Systèmes can support semiconductor companies in areas including packaging simulation and the management of OSAT (Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test) and ATMP (Assembly, Testing, Marking and Packaging) lines through its manufacturing execution system.

“We are a full-breath solution provider for semiconductor companies worldwide,” he said, adding that the company is seeing “a significant amount of traction” in India across the high-tech industry, including data centres, PCB and electronics manufacturing and semiconductors.

On India’s semiconductor ambitions, Harsha said the country’s journey in the sector is strategic and linked to its objectives in areas including defence electronics and consumer electronics.

“India is just getting on to a new journey in the semiconductor domain. It’s very strategic in nature. It is aligned with the importance of sovereignty, which we are giving altogether in this domain,” he said.

He said the industry is witnessing a shift from silicon to systems, with India’s semiconductor ecosystem expanding from manufacturing towards design, equipment and materials.

“What we believe is shifting is the movement from silicon to systems,” Harsha said.

He said Dassault Systèmes is focusing on three areas – the virtual twin of the product, the virtual twin of the process and the virtual twin of the equipment.

Harsha said the evolution of India’s semiconductor ecosystem presents an opportunity for the company to act as a technology partner while also helping develop the workforce required by the sector.

“For me, having this evolution seen in the Indian market is quite heartening because we believe that we can be a technology partner in this journey and scale the workforce of the future as well,” he said.

On the company’s India operations and expansion plans, Harsha said Dassault Systèmes’ India centre is its second-largest global centre after its Paris headquarters.

“Of the global 25,000 employees, we have crossed almost 5.5 thousand employees in India. And we are growing double-digit year on year for the last five years,” he said.

Harsha said Asia contributes more than 30 per cent of the company’s global revenue, while India is among the company’s largest revenue-generating markets.

He said Dassault Systèmes has also invested in its India campus and has publicly announced an ambition to reach one billion euros in revenue by 2030.

“Aligned with these investments and the ambition we have on semiconductors, we will be making potential new announcements,” Harsha said.

He added that the company has already embarked on partnerships in India and remains open to working with more partners to support the country’s semiconductor ecosystem.

“We are always looking for new partners who can come along with us in this journey and see how we can work together for the benefit of the Indian market,” he said. (ANI)

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